BAGHDAD, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Iraq has agreed a deal with Schlumberger to drill 40 oil wells in the giant southern Majnoon oilfield, according to an oil ministry statement on Wednesday.

Iraq’s oil minister Thamir Ghadhban said in the statement that the deal with Schlumberger targets boosting production from Majnoon. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Louise Heavens)