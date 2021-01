CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Iraq oil exports have amounted to 2.9 million barrels per day, with revenues of $4.2 billion, following the recent OPEC agreement, Alaa al-Yasiri, the head of the state oil marketing company (SOMO) said in an interview with state news agency (INA) on Saturday.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.