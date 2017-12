BAGHDAD, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Oil Ministry on Sunday invited foreign oil companies to express interest in building a new oil export pipeline from the Kirkuk oilfields.

In a statement, Iraq’s oil ministry said it has set Jan. 24 as a deadline for interested companies to submit letters of interest in building the new pipeline.

The new pipeline will replace an old and severely damaged section of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)