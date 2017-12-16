FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2017 / 11:55 AM / in 32 minutes

Iraq plans oil pipeline network to cover all its territory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to build a pipeline network to carry oil products across all its territory as an alternative to expensive and hazardous transport by tanker truck, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Saturday.

The network is part of a “strategic” plan for oil transportation that includes pipelines to deliver crude and oil products to neighbouring countries, he said.

The only crude pipeline now in operation in Iraq links the northern, semi-autonomous Kurdish region to Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Mark Heinrich)

