May 9, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Iraq lifts oil production at Eni's Zubair field to 475,000 bpd - oil official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq, May 9 (Reuters) - Iraq lifted oil production at Eni’s Zubair field, in the south, by 50,000 barrels per day, to 475,000 bpd, an Iraqi oil official said on Wednesday.

Production rose after the completion of new oil processing facility, Zubair field project director Muhannad Abbas told Reuters on the sideline of a ceremony to launch the new installations by Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi.

Zubair’s production capacity will rise gradually to 625 bpd, as three additional processing facilities are added, he said, without indicating a timeline for their completion. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens)

