FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 9, 2018 / 6:46 AM / in 17 minutes

Iraq sets June 14 bid deadline for Kut oil refinery project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, May 9 (Reuters) - Investors interested in bidding for a project to build a 100,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Kut have until June 14 to make offers, an oil ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The refinery, south of Baghdad, is one of several crude oil processing projects offered by Iraq as part of plan to become self-sufficient in oil products.

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries after Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.