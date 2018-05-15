FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq invites bids to build oil refinery in Diwaniya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, May 15 (Reuters) - Investors interested in bidding to build a 70,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery in Diwaniya south of Baghdad have until July 31 to make offers, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The refinery is one of several crude oil processing projects offered by Iraq as part of a plan to become self-sufficient in oil products.

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries after Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)

