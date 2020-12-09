Two oil wells bombed in oilfield in northern Iraq's Kirkuk - security sources

KIRKUK (Reuters) - Two oil wells were bombed inside a small oilfield on Wednesday and firefighters are working to put out the flames, oil officials and security sources said.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombings at Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, the sources said.
The field produces about 25,000 barrels per day, oil officials said.
Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Tom Hogue
