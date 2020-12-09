Two oil wells bombed in oilfield in northern Iraq's Kirkuk, sources say

Smoke rises from oil wells inside the Khabbaz oilfield after they were bombed on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

KIRKUK (Reuters) -Two oil wells were bombed inside a small oilfield on Wednesday but production was not affected, oil officials and security sources said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombings at Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, the sources said.

Technical teams managed to isolate the two burning oil wells and there was no impact on output, two sources from the state-run North Oil Company (NOC), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The field produces about 25,000 barrels per day, oil officials said.