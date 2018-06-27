Shell hands over Iraq's Majnoon oilfield - Iraqi oil officials

BASRA, Iraq, June 27 (Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has exited the Majnoon oilfield and handed over all its operations to the state-run Basra Oil Co., two Iraqi oil officials close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Officials from Shell and Basra Oil Co. met on Wednesday to mark the complete exit of Shell and the handing over of Majnoon.

“The handing over process was smooth and without any issues,” said one Iraqi oil official after the meeting.