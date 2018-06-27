FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shell hands over Iraq's Majnoon oilfield - Iraqi oil officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq, June 27 (Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has exited the Majnoon oilfield and handed over all its operations to the state-run Basra Oil Co., two Iraqi oil officials close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Officials from Shell and Basra Oil Co. met on Wednesday to mark the complete exit of Shell and the handing over of Majnoon.

“The handing over process was smooth and without any issues,” said one Iraqi oil official after the meeting.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Louise Heavens

