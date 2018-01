BAGHDAD, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Crude oil exports by Iraq state-oil marketer SOMO ran at an average rate of 3.5 million barrels per day in January, an Iraqi oil official said on Monday.

Next week, the country plans to start exports to Iran from the northern Kirkuk oilfield using tanker trucks, he said. (Reporting Ahmed Aboulenein, writing by Maher Chmaytelli)