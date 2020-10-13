Iraqi oil minister, Total CEO discuss Akkas, Mansuriya gas fields

Slideshow ( 2 images )

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar met the chief executive of Total, Patrick Pouyanne, and discussed Total’s contribution to developing the Akkas and Mansuriya gas fields, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Abdul Jabbar and Pouyanne also discussed Total’s participation in associated gas investment projects in oilfields, in the refining sector and petrochemical industries.