Iraqi oil minister, Total CEO discuss Akkas, Mansuriya gas fields

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar met the chief executive of Total, Patrick Pouyanne, and discussed Total’s contribution to developing the Akkas and Mansuriya gas fields, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Abdul Jabbar and Pouyanne also discussed Total’s participation in associated gas investment projects in oilfields, in the refining sector and petrochemical industries.
