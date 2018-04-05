FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 11:09 AM / in 22 minutes

Anton, Petrofac sign deal to operate Iraq's Majnoon oilfield -executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq, April 5 (Reuters) - The Iraqi oil ministry on Thursday signed a two-year contract with Anton Oilfield Services and Petrofac to operate the giant Majnoon oilfield, two oil executives said.

The companies will operate the southern oilfield on behalf of Iraqi-state-owned Basra Oil Company which is taking over operations there from Royal Dutch Shell.

Shell had announced its intention to exit the field by the end of June. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; writing by Maher Chmaytelli in Baghdad; editing by Jason Neely)

