(Corrects to reflect shipping is through IOTC not AISSOT)

BAGHDAD, June 6 (Reuters) - Iraq has started shipping crude oil through its Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC) for the first time since 1991, the oil ministry said on Wednesday.

The two million barrel cargo is destined for the United States, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by MarkPotter)