ERBIL, Iraq, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Iraq’s government has named Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi as head of a new National Oil Company which will serve as an umbrella organization for state oil firms, the oil ministry spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Luaibi will also remain as oil minister, at least until a new government is formed, said spokesman Asim Jihad. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)