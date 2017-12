BAGHDAD, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil exports from southern ports averaged 3.5 million barrels per day in November, an oil official told Reuters on Friday.

A previous figure of 3.9 million bpd released by the oil ministry on Thursday was just for the day of Nov. 29. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maher Chmaytelli)