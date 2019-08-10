Iraq says Eni, BP deal doesn't mean Exxon excluded from southern mega-project

BAGHDAD, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil ministry said on Saturday that it was still in talks with U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil over a major deal to improve the country’s southern oil infrastructure.

A deal with Britain’s BP and Italy’s Eni was over the building of two seabed oil pipelines for Iraq’s southern exports through the Gulf, and was not part of the $53 billion 30-year southern mega-project, the ministry said.

The lack of an agreement with Exxon so far did not mean negotiations were over or that Exxon has been excluded from the project, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)