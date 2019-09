CAIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Iraq has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dutch company Royal Boskalis over the construction of an offshore installation that will boost its oil export and storage capacity, the oil ministry said on Monday.

The installation will boost export capacity by 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and storage capacity by 6 million bpd, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Jason Neely)