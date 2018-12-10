Iraqi oil minister expects prices to rise over time

BAGHDAD, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Monday he expected the fall in oil prices to stop and for prices to rise over time, adding that if OPEC had not cut production, prices would have reached $45-50 per barrel.

Speaking at a ministry event in Baghdad, Ghadhban said the recent fall in Iraqi exports was not due to technical reasons, as Iraqi oil fields have high capacity, but rather because of weather conditions. (Reporting by Moayed Kenany; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mark Potter)