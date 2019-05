BAGHDAD, May 1 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil exports rose to 3.466 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from 3.377 million bpd the previous month, a statement from the oil ministry said.

Exports from the southern Basra oilfields rose to 3.354 million bpd from 3.254 million bpd in March, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and John Davison)