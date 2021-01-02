Iraq's SOMO chief says OPEC agreement affected Iraq positively- INA

CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The head of Iraq’s state-oil marketing company, SOMO, said on Saturday “the OPEC agreement positively affected Iraq”, state news agency INA reported.

Alaa al-Yasiri also said the quantity of oil exported from the Kurdistan region through the Turkish port of Ceyhan is running at 430,000 barrels per day, according to INA.

He added that SOMO has the capacity to intake the region’s oil that is meant for export, INA said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by David Evans)