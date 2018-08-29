FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 5:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

OPEC to discuss compensating for Iranian supply drop after U.S. sanctions -Iraqi official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 29 (Reuters) - OPEC will discuss in December whether producers can compensate for a sudden drop in Iranian oil supply after U.S sanctions against Tehran start in November, the head of Iraq’s state-oil marketer SOMO, Alaa al-Yasiri, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Yasiri said a sudden drop in Iran oil exports will have a negative impact on prices and market fundamentals.

Iraq has resumed crude shipments to Iran from its Kirkuk oil fields following a few days stoppage due to logistical issues, he said, adding that so far Iraq had only shipped 500,000 barrels and hopes to ship a total of 1 million before the November sanctions kick in. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

