Russia's Litasco to finance Iraq's Nassiriya oilfield for increase to 200,000 bpd - statement

BASRA, Iraq, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Litasco oil trader will finance Iraq’s Nassiriya oil project to expand its production capacity by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 200,000 bpd, Iraq’s state-run Dhiqar Oil Co said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal which was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday includes building a 100,000 bpd oil production facility and a 42 km oil pipeline by a joint venture between State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP), an oil ministry arm overseeing the project, and Italy’s Progetti Europa & Global.

The duration of the project will be 28 months, according to the statement. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed, writing by Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Chris Reese)