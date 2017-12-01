UPDATE 1-Iraq's November oil exports from south average 3.5 mln bpd -oil official

(Adds details and background)

BAGHDAD, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil exports from southern ports averaged 3.5 million barrels per day in November, an oil official told Reuters on Friday.

A previous figure of 3.9 million bpd, the highest ever from the Gulf ports, released by the oil ministry on Thursday was just for the day of Nov. 29.

October crude exports from southern ports averaged 3.346 million barrels per day, the ministry said this month.

Iraq is shipping more crude from the south to make up for the halting of exports from Kirkuk in mid-October after Baghdad government forces dislodged Kurdish Peshmerga fighters from the area. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Jason Neely)