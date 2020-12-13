Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Iraq puts out fire at one oil well, another flaring

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq has put out a fire at one of two oil wells in a small nortrhern field that were set ablaze by explosives four days ago, the Oil Ministry said on Sunday.

Technical crews from the state-run North Oil Co. were still trying to extinguish a second well blazing at the Khabbaz field near the city of Kirkuk, the statement said.

Production from the roughly 25,000 barrel-per-day field was not affected, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up