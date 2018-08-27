FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Sept. 3 –decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Iraqi President Fuad Massoum convened the country’s new parliament to convene for its first session on Sept. 3, a decree he issued on Monday showed, setting the stage for lawmakers to put a new government in place.

“The president has held several substantive talks with all political groups, urging them to finalise their political agreements in order to meet constitutional provisions,” his office said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)

