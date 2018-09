BAGHDAD, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Iraqi Shi’ite militia leader Hadi al-Amiri said on Tuesday he was withdrawing his candidacy for prime minister.

Amiri heads the Fatih Coalition, an electoral bloc which came in second in May’s inconclusive national election. His coalition has been vying to build the largest bloc which would form the government. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi Editing by Andrew Heavens)