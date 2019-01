BAGHDAD, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament approved a budget for 2019 of 133 trillion dinars ($112 billion), based on projected oil exports of 3.88 million barrels per day at a price of $56, lawmakers said on Thursday.

The budget included payment of salaries for Kurdish Peshmerga, the military force for Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.