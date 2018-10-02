FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 7:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iraqi President Salih names Adel Abdul Mahdi PM-designate -lawmakers

1 Min Read

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Newly elected Iraqi President Barham Salih has named veteran Shi’ite politician Adel Abdul Mahdi as prime minister-designate and tasked him with forming a new government, two lawmakers told Reuters on Tuesday.

According to Iraq’s constitution, Abdul Mahdi now has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

Salih named Abdul Mahdi less than two hours after he himself was elected president. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Editing by Gareth Jones)

