Iraqi President Salih names Adel Abdul Mahdi PM-designate -lawmakers

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Newly elected Iraqi President Barham Salih has named veteran Shi’ite politician Adel Abdul Mahdi as prime minister-designate and tasked him with forming a new government, two lawmakers told Reuters on Tuesday.

According to Iraq’s constitution, Abdul Mahdi now has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

Salih named Abdul Mahdi less than two hours after he himself was elected president. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Editing by Gareth Jones)