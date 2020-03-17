Pompeo says U.S. to support new Iraqi PM if he upholds key principles

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Iraq’s newly designated Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi would have the support of Washington and the international community if he would uphold Iraq’s sovereignty, be corruption-free and protective of human rights among others.

Iraq’s president named little-known former regional governor Adnan al-Zurfi as prime minister-designate on Tuesday in another bid to overcome months of unrest and deadlock, but powerful Shi’ite blocs quickly lined up to reject his nomination.