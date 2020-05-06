Energy
May 6, 2020 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq lawmakers say they approve government of new PM Kadhimi

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, May 7 (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament approved a majority of ministers presented by Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday, lawmakers said, ushering in a new government after months of deadlock.

Kadhimi’s picks for interior, defence, finance, electricity and other key portfolios passed during a parliament vote on the cabinet, the lawmakers said.

Several ministerial candidates were rejected, however, meaning Kadhimi will begin his term without a full government. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, John Davison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below