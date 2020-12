BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq’s government has agreed to sign a $2.625 billion contract with South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering & Construction (047040.KS) to build the first phase at its planned Faw commodities port in the south of the country, a senior port manager said on Wednesday.

