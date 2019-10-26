Elite troops deployed in southern Iraqi city Nasiriya to break up protests

NASIRIYA, Iraq, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Iraq’s elite counter-terrorism service (CTS) deployed to the southern city of Nasiriya where protesters clashed with security forces on Saturday, broke up demonstrations by beating and arresting dozens, local police and security sources said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi earlier ordered the CTS to deploy in the streets of Baghdad and use any means to end protests against his government, two security sources told Reuters on Saturday. (Reporting by Reuters Baghdad newsroom; writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Sandra Maler)