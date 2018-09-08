FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iraqi officials lift curfew in Basra

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Iraqi officials in Basra lifted a curfew on Saturday night that had been in place since 4 p.m. (1300 GMT), the military said.

The streets of Basra were calm on Saturday, after days of violent protests rocked Iraq’s southern oil hub.

Organisers of the demonstrations said they would pause on Saturday, but there was still a heavy security force presence in the city of more than 2 million people. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

