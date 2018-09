BASRA, Iraq, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The provincial government headquarters in Iraq’s southern oil hub of Basra was on fire on Thursday afternoon, local army and police sources said.

Several government buildings have been attacked during four days of violent protests that have swept the city and spread to the nearby port of Umm Qasr. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Raya Jalabi; editing by John Stonestreet)