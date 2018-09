BASRA, Iraq, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in Iraq’s southern oil hub Basra on Friday, local security sources said.

The consulate is in the upscale neighborhood of al-Barda’iya, southeast of the city centre.

Demonstrators have targeted local government buildings and political party offices since protests intensified on Monday. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)