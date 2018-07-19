FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 12:37 PM / in 2 hours

Cleric Sadr backs Iraq protests, calls for delay in government formation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, July 19 (Reuters) - Cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose political bloc won Iraq’s May 12 election, called on all politicians to delay efforts to form a new government until the demands of protesters seeking better services in the south are met.

“The winning political parties in the election have to suspend all political dialogues for forming coalitions and until they meet protesters’ rightful demands,” Sadr tweeted, in his first public comments on unrest which has swept the south. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Writing by Michael Georgy Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

