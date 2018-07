BAGHDAD, July 14 (Reuters) - Iraq placed its security forces on high alert on Saturday, in response to ongoing protests in the country’s southern provinces, military intelligence and Ministry of Defense sources said.

The order was issued overnight by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who also serves as the country’s commander in chief of the armed forces, in a military directive seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Raya Jalabi)