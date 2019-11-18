Protesters block entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr port -port sources

BASRA, Iraq, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Protesters have once again blocked the entrance to Iraq’s Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, preventing employees and tankers from entering and bringing operations down by 50%, two port sources told Reuters on Monday.

If the blockage goes on until the afternoon, operations will come to a complete halt, the sources said. The port was previously blocked from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9 with a brief resumption of operations between Nov. 7-9.

Umm Qasr is Iraq’s main Gulf port. It receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed, writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Himani Sarkar)