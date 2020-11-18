Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

BAGHDAD- (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said in a statement on Wednesday.
Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.
Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.
Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Catherine Evans
