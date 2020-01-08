Iran launches large attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Iran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday, adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in statement, adding that the bases targeted were at Al-Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)