Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived at the White House late on Tuesday after Iran fired missiles on at least two Iraqi air bases hosting U.S.-led coalition forces.

A White House spokeswoman said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the attacks as is monitoring the situation closely. Vice President Mike Pence has been in contact with congressional leaders, a Pence spokeswoman said.