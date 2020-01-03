Iraq dollar bonds drop after U.S. air strike kills top Iranian commander

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Iraq’s sovereign dollar-denominated bonds dropped around 1 cent on Friday after a U.S air strike killed a top Iranian commander at Baghdad airport, sharply escalating tensions across the region.

Iraq’s bond maturing in 2023 recorded the biggest drop, falling 1.075 cents in the dollar to trade at 101.55 cents. The 2028 issue slipped 0.8 cents to 96.78 cents.

Both traded at their weakest since mid-December, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)