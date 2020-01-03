Iran's revolutionary guards, anti-U.S. forces will avenge Soleimani -IRGC spokesman

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and anti-U.S. forces across the Muslim world will avenge the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, a Guards spokesman told Iranian state television on Friday.

“The Revolutionary Guards, the wise Iranian nation and the resistance front across the geographical expanse of the Muslim nation will avenge the blood of this martyr (Soleimani),” spokesman Ramezan Sharif told the broadcaster. “The joy of the Zionists and Americans will in no time turn into mourning.”

Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a “resistance front”.