U.N. Secretary General concerned by recent escalation in the Gulf, calls for maximum restraint

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East, where the United States killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani following violent protests at its embassy in Baghdad.

“The Secretary-General has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf. He is deeply concerned with the recent escalation,” said his spokesman, Farhan Haq, in a statement. “This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)