March 13, 2020 / 8:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK foreign minister Raab praises response to Iraq attack

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said the U.S.-led response to the attack on coalition forces in Iraq was “swift, decisive and proportionate” and warned that anyone seeking to harm those forces could expect a strong response.

The United States on Thursday waged a series of precision air strikes against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blamed for a major rocket attack which had killed two American troops and a 26-year-old British soldier a day earlier.

“UK forces are in Iraq with Coalition partners to help the country counter terrorist activity and anyone seeking to harm them can expect a strong response,” Raab said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

