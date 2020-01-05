U.S.-led coalition pauses training and support for Iraqi security forces -statement

BAGHDAD, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The United States-led international coalition against Islamic State said on Sunday it had paused its training and support of Iraqi security forces due to repeated rocket attacks on bases housing its troops.

“Our first priority is protecting all Coalition personnel committed to the defeat of Daesh. Repeated rocket attacks over the last two months by elements of Kata’ib Hezbollah have caused the death of Iraqi Security Forces personnel and a U.S. civilian,” it said in a statement.

“As a result we are now fully committed to protecting the Iraqi bases that host Coalition troops. This has limited our capacity to conduct training with partners and to support their operations against Daesh and we have therefore paused these activities, subject to continuous review.” (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maha El Dahan)