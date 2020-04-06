Eni says rocket episode in southern Iraq relatively far from its Basra ops

MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Monday rockets that landed in southern Iraq had fallen some distance from its Zubair field and operations continued.

“All personnel of the field are in a safe condition and production hasn’t been affected,” an Eni spokeswoman said.

Three rockets landed on Monday near U.S. oil service company Halliburton’s site in Basra, without causing casualties, the Iraqi military said earlier on Monday.

“The episode was relatively far from our camp,” the Eni spokeswoman said.