Iraqi Asad base, where U.S. forces work, attacked with rocket - U.S. Coalition

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Military vehicles of U.S. soldiers are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces, was attacked with a rocket on Monday, but no one was hurt, a coalition spokesman said.

U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack took place at 1:35 p.m. (1035 GMT). He said the damage was being assessed.

The United States accuses Iranian-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack.

Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Kevin Liffey

