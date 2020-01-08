Energy
January 8, 2020 / 8:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says missile attacks on U.S. targets were "legitimate self-defence" - TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Iran’s missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq on Wednesday were “legitimate self-defence”, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told state TV, adding that Washington’s assessment to retaliate should not be based on “illusions”.

“Our action was a legitimate self-defence and the United States should avoid assessing it based on illusions,” Zarif said.

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s commander of Quds Force Qassem Soleimani. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

